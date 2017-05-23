BRIEF-Sanderson Farms comments on complaint filed in California
* The three non-profit corporations seek, among other things, an order enjoining co from continuing its "100% natural" marketing program
May 23 HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT AG :
* CAPITAL INCREASE BY MEANS OF A SUBSCRIPTION OFFER TO THE EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS
* NET ISSUANCE PROCEEDS OF A MAXIMUM OF APPROX. 24.7 MILLION CHF TO BE USED MAINLY FOR INVESTMENTS AND ACQUISITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aoxin Tianli Group - on June 22, 2017, board of directors of Aoxin Tianli appointed luchang zhou chief executive officer of company - SEC filing