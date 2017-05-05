May 5 Highpower International Inc

* Highpower International enters into equity transfer agreement

* Highpower International - unit entered into equity transfer, capital increase deal whereby unit will sell most of its shares of Yipeng to Xiamen Jiupai

* Highpower International Inc- deal for aggregate consideration of RMB71.0 million (approximately $10.3 million)

* Highpower International - in connection with transfer, co will also receive approximately rmb50 million in outstanding accounts receivable due from yipeng

* Highpower International-after equity transfer, new power's additional investment, huizhou highpower's equity ownership of yipeng to be 4.654% from 35.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: