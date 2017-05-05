May 5 Highpower International Inc
* Highpower International enters into equity transfer
agreement
* Highpower International - unit entered into equity
transfer, capital increase deal whereby unit will sell most of
its shares of Yipeng to Xiamen Jiupai
* Highpower International Inc- deal for aggregate
consideration of RMB71.0 million (approximately $10.3 million)
* Highpower International - in connection with transfer, co
will also receive approximately rmb50 million in outstanding
accounts receivable due from yipeng
* Highpower International-after equity transfer, new power's
additional investment, huizhou highpower's equity ownership of
yipeng to be 4.654% from 35.4%
