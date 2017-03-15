WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 15 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Final dividend 0.22 cents per share
* Total dividend 0.33 cents per share
* FY group revenue of $1,950 million, up 35% and up 39% in constant currency
* Group revenue in 2017 expected to be around $2.2 billion in constant currency
* FY group core operating profit of $419 million, up 2% and up 14% in constant currency
* FY core EBITDA $493 million versus $466 million last year
* FY EBITDA $473 million versus $454 million last year
* "Expect generics business to achieve significant growth in revenue and profitability in coming years"
* Expect injectables revenue to be $800 million to $825 million in 2017;core operating margin to be in high 30s after a further step-up in research and development investment
* Continue to expect revenue for generics business to be around $800 million in 2017
* Expect profitability of generics business to "significantly" improve in 2017
* Expect branded revenue growth in constant currency to be in mid-single digits in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.