BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 27 Hil Ltd
* March quarter net profit 58.6 million rupees versus profit 44.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 2.57 billion rupees versus 2.59 billion rupees year ago
* Says approved re-designation of Dhirup Roy Choudhary, managing director as managing director and chief executive officer
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 10.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17