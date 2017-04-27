April 27 Hil Ltd

* March quarter net profit 58.6 million rupees versus profit 44.9 million rupees year ago

* March quarter net sales 2.57 billion rupees versus 2.59 billion rupees year ago

* Says approved re-designation of Dhirup Roy Choudhary, managing director as managing director and chief executive officer

* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 10.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: