BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Hill International Inc:
* Hill International sets May 5, 2017 closing date for sale of Construction Claims Group to private equity firm Bridgepoint
* On May 3, co and Bridgepoint entered into an amendment of the definitive stock purchase agreement dated December 20, 2017
* Amendment providing for a reduction in purchase price of $7.0 million, from $147.0 million to $140.0 million in cash
* Says amendment of deal also provides for increase of working capital that co must deliver to Bridgepoint to $38.4 million from $35.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.