BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 5 Hill International Inc
* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT
* HILL INTERNATIONAL - WITH CLOSING OF SALE OF ITS CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP, CO AMENDED ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES FROM $45 MILLION TO $35 MILLION
* HILL INTERNATIONAL-AMENDED FACILITIES TO HAVE TERMS OF 5 YEARS FROM CLOSING, PROVIDE FOR LETTER OF CREDIT SUB-LIMITS OF $20 MILLION AND $8 MILLION,RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.