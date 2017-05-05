May 5 Hill International Inc

* HILL INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES SALE OF CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BRIDGEPOINT

* HILL INTERNATIONAL - WITH CLOSING OF SALE OF ITS CONSTRUCTION CLAIMS GROUP, CO AMENDED ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES FROM $45 MILLION TO $35 MILLION

* HILL INTERNATIONAL-AMENDED FACILITIES TO HAVE TERMS OF 5 YEARS FROM CLOSING, PROVIDE FOR LETTER OF CREDIT SUB-LIMITS OF $20 MILLION AND $8 MILLION,RESPECTIVELY