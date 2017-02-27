BRIEF-Admiral Capital Q3 2016/17 profit before tax and value adjustments up at DKK 19 million
* Q3 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 29.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 27 Hill International Inc:
* Has received a contract from Unibail-Rodamco to provide project management and site supervision services
* Contract is in connection with Überseequartier Süd mixed-use development in Hamburg, Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 29.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
TOKYO, May 29 The Bank of Japan saw interest payments on its huge government bond holdings decline for the first time in five years in the fiscal year that ended in March, a sign that its ultra-loose monetary policy was taking a toll on its financial health.