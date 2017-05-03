May 3 Hill International Inc

* Hill International reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue fell 19.9 percent to $107.6 million

* Hill International Inc - reiterates its previously issued guidance that consulting fee revenue in 2017 will be between $400 million and $425 million

* Hill International Inc - simultaneously with closing of sale of construction claims group, company expects to enter into a new credit facility