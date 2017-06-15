S.Korea's KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo under contract with US exporter Cheniere
* KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo from Cheniere in July -sources
June 15 Hill International Inc
* Hill international - has received contract from odebrecht transport to provide an independent assessment of construction of são paulo city metro line 6
* Hill international inc - são paulo city metro line 6 is a 15-kilometer (9.3-mile) line with 15 stations and is approximately one-third complete
* Hill international - to also provide independent assessment of construction of dom pedro highway in são paulo state, br-163 highway in mato grosso state Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo from Cheniere in July -sources
June 23 Facebook Inc is launching a UK program to train and fund local organizations to combat extremist material online, as internet companies attempt to clamp down on hate speech and violent content on their services.