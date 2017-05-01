BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Hill Path Holdings:
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.