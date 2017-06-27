BRIEF-SPX announces new board member
* SPX Corp - Robert Toth named as a new independent member of board of directors, effective July 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc:
* Hill-Rom announces entry into agreement to divest Völker business
* Hill-Rom Holdings Inc - financial terms were not disclosed.
* Says financial terms were not disclosed.
* Hill-Rom Holdings Inc - expects to record an after-tax special charge of approximately $30 million
* Hill-Rom - Cobe affiliate to acquire certain Völker assets and assume operations and employees at Völker's current location in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SPX Corp - Robert Toth named as a new independent member of board of directors, effective July 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Walt Disney company declares semi-annual cash dividend of $0.78 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: