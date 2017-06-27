BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 27 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc:
* Hill-Rom - anticipates that it will incur after tax charges of approximately $30 million relating to Völker divestiture mainly in second half of fiscal 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2ucMzQD Further company coverage:
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares