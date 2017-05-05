BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
May 5 Hill-rom Holdings Inc:
* Hill-Rom holdings inc says on may 5, co's units entered into a loan and security agreement - sec filing
* Hill-Rom holdings-under agreement, co's unit may obtain funding up to $110 million in cash proceeds,subject to eligible receivables from lenders Source text (bit.ly/2qMSRFf) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.