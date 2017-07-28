FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Hill-Rom reports Q3 earnings per share $0.09
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Asia
North Korea tests another ICBM, claims all of U.S. in strike range
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
World
Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired general
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 28, 2017 / 11:10 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Hill-Rom reports Q3 earnings per share $0.09

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Hill-Rom Holdings Inc:

* Hill-Rom reports fiscal third quarter financial results in line with guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue $689 million versus I/B/E/S view $693.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.26 to $1.30 excluding items

* Sees FY revenue up about 3 percent

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue up 3 to 4 percent

* Hill-Rom Holdings Inc - ‍updates full-year 2017 guidance​

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.33, revenue view $750.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hill-Rom says eps guidance excludes impact of intangible asset amortization which co expects to be $1.05 to $1.10 per diluted share for year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.