BRIEF-Hillenbrand Q3 earnings per share $0.52

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hillenbrand Inc

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.00 to $2.10

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.85 to $1.95

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to $396 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $388.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hillenbrand Inc - reaffirming fiscal 2017 guidance for GAAP EPS of $1.85 to $1.95 and adjusted eps of $2.00 to $2.10

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.05, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: