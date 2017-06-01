June 1 Hilltop Holdings Inc:
* Hilltop Holdings -on may 30, 2017, court of chancery of
state of Delaware issued memorandum opinion in matter styled in
re appraisal of SWS Group, Inc
* Hilltop holdings -court found 'fair value' of shares of
SWS group as of date of merger of SWS Group with unit of hilltop
holdings was $6.38 per share
* Hilltop holdings - will pay in cash $6.38 per share, plus
statutory interest from effective date of merger until date of
payment, to petitioners , other stockholders of sws group
