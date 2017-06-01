June 1 Hilltop Holdings Inc:

* Hilltop Holdings -on may 30, 2017, court of chancery of state of Delaware issued memorandum opinion in matter styled in re appraisal of SWS Group, Inc

* Hilltop holdings -court found 'fair value' of shares of SWS group as of date of merger of SWS Group with unit of hilltop holdings was $6.38 per share

* Hilltop holdings - will pay in cash $6.38 per share, plus statutory interest from effective date of merger until date of payment, to petitioners , other stockholders of sws group