Aug 2 (Reuters) - HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC:

* NOTES MEDIA SPECULATION IN RELATION TO A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONFIRMS THAT IT IS AT EARLY STAGE OF DISCUSSIONS IN RELATION TO SUCH A TRANSACTION

* SAYS THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY AT THIS TIME WHETHER ANY AGREEMENT ON SUCH TRANSACTION WILL BE REACHED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)