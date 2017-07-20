BRIEF-Hilton Food says group's performance in line with board's expectations for 28 weeks ended July 16

July 20 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc:

* Group's performance has been in line with board's expectations in the 28 weeks ended July 16, 2017

* Has also benefited from strength of currencies in which it operates relative to sterling, which has offset impact of start-up costs

* In western europe, we have made good progress in a number of markets in the 28 weeks ended July 16, 2017

* In UK, turnover has continued to grow relative to last year in the 28 weeks ended July 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)