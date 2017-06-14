BRIEF-Synnex qtrly earnings per share $1.83
* Synnex Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
June 14 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc:
* Says secondary offering of 9.65 million shares
* Hilton Grand Vacations announces pricing of secondary offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Synnex Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Nordic American Tanker Ltd files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million -SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tTv5c0) Further company coverage: