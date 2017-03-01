March 1 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

* Hilton Grand Vacations reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY2017 earnings per share $1.72 to $1.88

* Hilton Grand Vacations-at Dec 31, 2016, available inventory stood at approximately 163,000 intervals or approximately 6.9 years of sales

* Says 2017 free cash flow is projected to be between $140 million and $160 million

* Hilton grand vacations inc qtrly total revenues $415 million versus $381 million

* Says 2017 full-year contract sales are expected to increase between 5.0 percent and 7.0 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S