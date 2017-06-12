BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 12 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc:
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc - on June 6, 2017, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc entered into a share repurchase agreement with selling stockholders
* Hilton Worldwide - pursuant to agreement, agreed to repurchase, from selling stockholders, up to 1.5 million shares of common stock
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million