US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 22 Himatsingka Seide Ltd
* Says board approved to dis-invest 100 percent holding in unit Giuseppe Bellora SRL and sell same to Himatsingka Europe Ltd at fair market value
* Post dis-investment of co's holding, Giuseppe Bellora SRL will become a wholly owned step down unit of Himatsingka Europe
* Board also approved the closure of the step down subsidiary Himatsingka Singapore PTE Limited Source text: bit.ly/2mTpRtJ Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)