April 13 Himax Technologies Inc

* Himax announces strategic investment in Emza Visual Sense

* Has made a strategic investment in cash in exchange for a 45.1% equity ownership of Emza Visual Sense Ltd

* Himax Technologies Inc - terms of investment were not disclosed.

* Co has a one-year option to acquire remaining 54.9% of Emza's equity and all outstanding stock options