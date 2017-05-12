BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant offers senior secured second lien notes
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
May 12 Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co Ltd:
* Expected to record a significant decrease of approximately 75% in consolidated net profit for year ended 31 march 2017
* Expected result due to decrease in group's turnover by approximately 11% Source text (bit.ly/2q9IZIa) Further company coverage:
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.