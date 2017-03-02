US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 2 Hindalco Industries Ltd
* Says authorised opening of QIP on March 2, 2017
* Says approved QIP floor price of 184.45 rupees per share
* May offer a discount of not more than 5 percent so calculated for QIP Source text: (bit.ly/2mi6sWm) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)