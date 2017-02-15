GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Feb 15 Airshow - Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd exec:
* Airshow - HAL executive says readying plans to list on Indian bourses
* Airshow - HAL executive says will file DRHP by this FY18; book lead mangers in place
* Airshow - HAL executive says awaiting Russian presidential clearance for implementing the Kemov JV
* Airshow - HAL executive says returned INR 50 billion to the government
* Airshow - HAL executive says co will divest 10 percent stake
* Airshow - HAL executive says plans to complete order for 40 LCA MK1 by 2019-20
* Airshow - HAL executive says expects an initial demand for over 200 LUH
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: