Feb 15 Airshow - Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd exec:

* Airshow - HAL executive says readying plans to list on Indian bourses

* Airshow - HAL executive says will file DRHP by this FY18; book lead mangers in place

* Airshow - HAL executive says awaiting Russian presidential clearance for implementing the Kemov JV

* Airshow - HAL executive says returned INR 50 billion to the government

* Airshow - HAL executive says co will divest 10 percent stake

* Airshow - HAL executive says plans to complete order for 40 LCA MK1 by 2019-20

* Airshow - HAL executive says expects an initial demand for over 200 LUH