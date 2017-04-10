US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 10 Hindustan Composites Ltd
* Says considered sub-division of existing 1 equity share into 2 equity shares
* Says considered increase in authorized share capital of company from 60 million rupees to 80 million rupees
* Says considered issue of bonus shares in proportion of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)