June 8 Hindustan Copper Ltd
* Says received notice from India Resources Limited, special
purpose vehicle of Eastern Goldfields Ltd
* Says notice states India Resources Ltd has purportedly
terminated contract for operation, maintenance of Surda mine,
Jharkhand
* Notice is unilateral, wrongful, breach of contract for
which HCL is entitled to claim damages from India Resources,
Eastern Goldfields
* Says has floated tender for award of fresh contract for
long term operation and maintenance of Surda mine
* No failure on part of co to pay to undisputed monthly
payments for continuous 90 days from date of submission of bill
for works executed
* Says co has taken measures to appoint agency for
re-starting operations of Surda mine
* Since April 2017, the performance of IRL/EGL has
deteriorated sharply and has failed to achieve monthly
production targets
* IRL, EGL have huge outstanding liabilities in market of
more than 400 million rupees
* Says received notice from India Resources Limited, special
purpose vehicle of Eastern Goldfields Ltd
Source text - (bit.ly/2sH0ZsE)
Further company coverage: