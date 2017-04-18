April 18 Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

* Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - March quarter net profit 98.2 million rupees

* Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - March quarter revenue from operations 79.7 million rupees

* Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - net loss in March quarter last year was 18.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 58 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: