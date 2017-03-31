US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
March 31 Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd :
* Announces successful completion of four wells, commissioning of pipeline, gas gathering station
* Dirok Gas Field in Assam is being developed by JV consisting of Oil India, Indian Oil, and co as operator
* Oil India will buy gas at a price determined by Government of India
* Oil India is in process of obtaining petroleum mining lease from Assam government
* Confident to step up gas production to block potential via additional gas wells during FY 2018
* Aim of commencing production of 10 million cubic feet per day in Q1 fy18 will be achieved on receipt of PML
* As soon as PML is obtained by Oil India, expected by may 2017, actualisation of commercial sales would be achieved Source text: (bit.ly/2mUgmhY) Further company coverage:
