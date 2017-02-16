US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 16 Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
* Says award of two contract areas to the company in consortia with Oil India Limited
* One of the contract area is offshore field B-80, located in the Mumbai offshore
* Other contract area is onshore field Kherem located in Arunachal Pradesh
* HOEC has 50% participating interest in the offshore field B-80 and 40% in the onshore field Kherem Source text: (bit.ly/2kVdoar) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)