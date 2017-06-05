June 5 Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd :

* Anticipate further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India

* Expect to commence commercial gas sales only during July - Sept quarter, post review of our representation by NBWL

* Reiterate guidance of exiting Q2 FY 2018 with a production level of 25 million standard cubic feet per day

* Reiterate guidance of plant capacity to process 36 million standard cubic feet per day