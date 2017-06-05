BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 5 Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd :
* Anticipate further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
* Expect to commence commercial gas sales only during July - Sept quarter, post review of our representation by NBWL
* Reiterate guidance of exiting Q2 FY 2018 with a production level of 25 million standard cubic feet per day
* Reiterate guidance of plant capacity to process 36 million standard cubic feet per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.