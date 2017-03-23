March 23 Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd

* Seeks members' nod for transfer of co's N204/CNA plant at Rasayani to ISRO

* Seeks members' nod for proposal for stoppage of 2 plants, nitrobenzene and fromaldehyde plants at Rasyani unit

* Seeks members' nod for proposal for disposal of 7 plants at Rasyani unit