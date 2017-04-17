April 17 Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

* Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd says approved resumption of Rajasthan refinery project Source text: [Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange that HPCL Board at its meeting held on April 17, 2017 has approved resumption of Rajasthan Refinery Project and signing of revised MOU with the Government of Rajasthan for implementation of the project.] Further company coverage: