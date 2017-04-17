US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 17 Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
* Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd says approved resumption of Rajasthan refinery project Source text: [Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange that HPCL Board at its meeting held on April 17, 2017 has approved resumption of Rajasthan Refinery Project and signing of revised MOU with the Government of Rajasthan for implementation of the project.] Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)