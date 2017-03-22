BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
March 22 Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
* Says board meeting on 23.03.2017 for consideration of declaration of 2nd interim dividend for financial year 2016-17
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17