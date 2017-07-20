BRIEF-Hindustan Zinc June qtr profit up about 81 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - Hindustan Zinc Ltd

* June quarter net profit 18.76 billion rupees versus profit of 10.37 billion rupees last year

* June quarter total income 55.43 billion rupees versus 34.38 billion rupees last year

* June quarter mined metal production up 84 percent y-o-y at 233 kt

* Says on track to reach mined metal capacity of 1.2 MTPA in fy 2020

* Says fumer project expected to complete by mid FY 2019

* Says expect production from shaft at rampura agucha mine to start in Q3 FY19

* Says Zawar mill debottlenecking project will be completed by Sept quarter

* At Sindesar Khurd, co expects commissioning of winder system by Q1 FY 2019 and production from shaft to start in Q2 FY 2019 Source text - (bit.ly/2tsezUR) Further company coverage: