FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Hindustan Zinc June qtr profit up about 81 pct
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Power Sector
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Movie Review
Lipstick Under My Burkha
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
Asia
Tiananmen "Gentlemen" mum on Nobel laureate's death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 20, 2017 / 9:04 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Hindustan Zinc June qtr profit up about 81 pct

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Hindustan Zinc Ltd

* June quarter net profit 18.76 billion rupees versus profit of 10.37 billion rupees last year

* June quarter total income 55.43 billion rupees versus 34.38 billion rupees last year

* June quarter mined metal production up 84 percent y-o-y at 233 kt

* Says on track to reach mined metal capacity of 1.2 MTPA in fy 2020

* Says fumer project expected to complete by mid FY 2019

* Says expect production from shaft at rampura agucha mine to start in Q3 FY19

* Says Zawar mill debottlenecking project will be completed by Sept quarter

* At Sindesar Khurd, co expects commissioning of winder system by Q1 FY 2019 and production from shaft to start in Q2 FY 2019 Source text - (bit.ly/2tsezUR) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.