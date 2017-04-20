April 20 Hindustan Zinc Ltd:

* March quarter net profit 30.57 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 72.37 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 21.47 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 41.98 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 28.52 billion rupees

* March quarter mined metal production up 66 percent y-o-y at 312 KT

* Says Q4 integrated silved production at 139 MT, up 14 percent

* Says total mine develpoment up 19 percent to 19159 metre in quarter

* Says in FY 18, mined metal production is expected to be higher from FY 2017

* Says capex on ongoing mine expansion projects, fumer and smelter de-bottlenecking will be around $350-$360 million in FY 18

* Says Rampura Agucha and Sindesar Khurd shafts on track for completion in FY 2018

* Says refined zinc-lead metal production will be around 950KT in FY18

* Says silver production in FY 2018 will be over 500 MT

* Says treasury income expected to be lower in FY 18 due to reduction in investment corpus, current softening in rates