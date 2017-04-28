BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 28 Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd
* Strike in Sinnar unit due to lack of long term setllement with workers; impact on operations about 9 million rupees per day Source text: (bit.ly/2oS6XV4) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17