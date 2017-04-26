US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 26 Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd:
* Says some permanent and some contractual workers of Sinnar (Nashik) unit of co have resorted strike
* Says management taking necessary steps to resolve problem Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)