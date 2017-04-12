BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 Hingham Institution For Savings :
* Hingham Savings announces 14% increase in diluted earnings per share and 14.77% return on equity
* Q1 earnings per share $2.83
* Book value per share was $78.29 as of March 31, 2017, representing a 16% increase from same time last year
* Qtrly net interest income $15.4 million versus $13.8 million
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer