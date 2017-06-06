U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 6 HIP Corp
* Says it will sell 100 percent shares of unit Cosmex Co Ltd, which is mainly engaged in SMO business, for 400 million yen, to Medical Data Vision Co Ltd, on June 7
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/53OJVe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* Fitch says senate AHCA includes medicaid repeal and replace provisions for states