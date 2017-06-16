June 16 Hiramatsu Inc

* Says it will set up a Nagano-based hotel, and invest 3 billion yen in the hotel, in the period between April 2020 to June 2020

* Says it will set up a Tochigi-based hotel, and invest 3 billion yen in the hotel, in the period between July 2020 to September 2020

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vAGSv8

