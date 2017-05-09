BRIEF-UAE's Finance House raises stake in Insurance House
* Buys 10 million shares in Insurance House, shares in Insurance House reach to 53.5 million shares equal to 44.38 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 9 Hiscox Ltd:
* Q1 gross written premiums grew by 17.3 pct to 751.2 million stg (2016: 640.5 million stg)
* As forecast, Q1 Hiscox London market income is down in constant currency
* Hiscox RE and ILS are finding opportunities - CEO
* Co has had a strong start to year
* "Remain disciplined and are carefully navigating our way forward" - CEO
* Q1 gross written premiums in London Market business were 157.7 million stg (2016: 157.1 million stg)
* Q1 gross written premiums decreased in constant currency by 3.5 pct to $269.3 million (2016: $279.2 million) for Hiscox Re and ILS
* Will establish a new European subsidiary in Luxembourg in response to Brexit
* Hiscox retail business in Europe will be written through this new EU subsidiary
* Existing European business, which comprises over 350 people across seven of EU 27 countries, will continue to operate without interruption
* In Luxembourg a team covering core functions such as compliance, risk and internal audit will be recruited to complement existing structure
* Process of establishment will begin immediately
* Expect to complete restructuring well in advance of March 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Buys 10 million shares in Insurance House, shares in Insurance House reach to 53.5 million shares equal to 44.38 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.