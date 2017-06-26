BRIEF-Tower Ltd signs scheme implementation agreement with Suncorp
* Entered into scheme implementation agreement with Suncorp group ltd via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Vero Insurance New Zealand Ltd
June 26 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios Socimi SA :
* BUYS VIA ITS UNIT BAY HOTELS & LEISURE SOCIMI SA HOTEL FERGUS TOBAGO FOR 20.2 MILLION EUROS
* HOTEL WITH 275 KEYS LOCATED IN MALLORCA WILL BE OPERATED BY FERGUS HOTELS UNDER LEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forecasting FY17 operating earnings to be approximately 6.1 cents per security