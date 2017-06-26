June 26 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios Socimi SA :

* BUYS VIA ITS UNIT BAY HOTELS & LEISURE SOCIMI SA HOTEL FERGUS TOBAGO FOR 20.2 MILLION EUROS

* HOTEL WITH 275 KEYS LOCATED IN MALLORCA WILL BE OPERATED BY FERGUS HOTELS UNDER LEASE