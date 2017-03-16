March 16 Histogenics Corp

* Histogenics Corporation announces financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Histogenics Corp qtrly loss per share $0.63

* Histogenics Corp says financing completed in Q3 of 2016 expected to fund company to phase 3 data

* Histogenics Corp - intends to complete raw materials engineering runs in 2017 including generating data for collagen scaffold and proprietary adhesive

* Histogenics - at December 31, 2016, had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $31.9 million, compared to $30.9 million at December 31, 2015

* Histogenics - expects total operating expenses of between $25 and $27 million for year ended December 31, 2017

* Histogenics - believes its current cash position will be sufficient to fund its operations into middle of 2018