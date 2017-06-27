UPDATE 4-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron slashes IPO price as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds background on Amazon, meal-kit industry)
June 27 Histogenics Corp:
* Histogenics completes enrollment for phase 3 clinical trial of neocart® to treat knee cartilage damage
* Histogenics Corp - on track for top-line one year superiority data and potential BLA filing in Q3 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday filed civil accounting fraud charges against Canada-based oil and gas company Penn West Petroleum Ltd and several of its former top finance executives.