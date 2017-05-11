BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 11 Histogenics Corp
* Histogenics Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 loss per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Histogenics Corp - neocart approval pathway in japan defined after successful conclusion of discussions with Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency
* Histogenics Corp - as of March 31, 2017, had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $24.4 million, compared to $31.9 million at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: