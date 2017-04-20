BRIEF-CMC Markets rejigs management structure with two new executive hires
* Board has agreed to reorganise executive management team's responsibilities to support delivery of group's strategy
April 20 HKBN Ltd:
* HY profit for period HK$46 million, down 66 percent
* Board of directors has recommended payment of an interim dividend of 22 cents per share
* HY revenue HK$1.53 billion versus HK$1.23 billion Source text (bit.ly/2pFgAXY) Further company coverage:
* Says it completes establishment of Emperor Technology International Company Limited in Hong Kong