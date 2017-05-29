BRIEF-Chugoku Bank to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 5 million shares (2.5 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 30
May 29 Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing Ltd :
* Unclaimed final dividend for 2010 amounting to HK$13.4 mln is forfeited and reverts to HKEx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will acquire Chiba-based property for 3.75 billion yen from AEON RETAIL Co Ltd, on Nov. 30