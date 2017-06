June 21 Hkr International Ltd

* FY profits attributable to shareholders amounting to hk$823.9 million showed an increase of 5.1%

* Board have recommended declaration of a final dividend of hk7 cents per share for year ended 31 march 2017

* For FY, group's turnover for continuing operations amounted to hk$2.23 billion, representing a decrease of 15.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: